ILO Report: Reversing Educational Deprivation in Iraq

From the International Labour Organization (ILO):



Cost of Inaction: Education Deprivation in Iraq and the Potential of Social Protection to Reverse it

Iraq is in the early stage of an "demographic window of opportunity", with a young population and a growing labour force.

However, the young generation entering the labour market in Iraq is facing an education gap, compared with peers in countries at the same income level.

The paper draws on international practices from other countries' experiences that have demonstrated positive impact on school enrolment.

It outlines how effective social protection programmes can strengthen access to education, by addressing some of the financial barriers faced by school-aged children.

Click here to download the full report.