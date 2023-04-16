IDC Completes new Directional Well at Zubair

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed drilling the directional oil well Zubair/566 at a depth of 2471 meters, as part of the contract with the Italian company ENI to drill 37 oil wells in the Zubair oil field in Basra.

This project is being carried out in cooperation with the Schlumberger. The Zubair/566 well is the seventeenth well to be completed by the company under this project.

The drilling operations were conducted using the 1,500-horsepower "IDC 38" drilling rig. Following the completion of the Zubair/566 well, the rig will be relocated to drill the Zubair/572 oil well.

The company has allocated two drilling rigs, IDC37 and IDC38, for this project.