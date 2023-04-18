DNO projects Lower Full-Year Oil Production from Tawke

By John Lee.

DNO, which operates the Tawke licence in Iraqi Kurdistan, has said today (Tuesday) that it now projects full-year 2023 production for Tawke to be below the previously communicated projection of 100,000 barrels of oil per day, as a result of the previously-advised shutdown in production.

Full statement from DNO:

DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q1 2023 operating and interim financial results on 11 May 2023 at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 10:00 (CET). The Company issues below an update on production and sales volumes for the quarter as well as other key financial information that will be further discussed in the earnings call.

Volumes ( boepd )

Gross operated production Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Kurdistan 94,720 107,822 106,465 North Sea - - - Net entitlement production Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Kurdistan 22,691 25,618 26,670 North Sea 14,776 14,976 12,700 Sales Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Kurdistan 22,691 25,618 26,670 North Sea 15,865 15,152 10,689 Equity accounted production (net) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Côte d'Ivoire 3,676 3,560 -

Selected c ash flow items

During the quarter, DNO received USD 114.1 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government, representing the entitlement share of August and September 2022 crude oil deliveries for the Tawke and Baeshiqa licenses.

DNO paid one tax instalment of USD 43.1 million in Norway related to Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) taxable profits in 2022.

Also during the quarter, the Company paid a dividend of NOK 0.25 per share totaling USD 24.2 million and repurchased own shares totaling USD 50.7 million as part of DNO's share buyback program. Following completion of the program in March, the Company holds 79,376,509 own shares in treasury, representing 7.53 percent of its share capital.

Other items

DNO participated in two exploration wells in the North Sea in the quarter. The Røver Sør well in PL923 on the NCS (20 percent working interest) was spudded on 1 December and completed on 2 February while the Heisenberg well in PL827S (49 percent working interest) was spudded on 14 February and completed on 6 March. Both wells have been announced as discoveries.

Following shutdown of the Company's production in Kurdistan as announced on 29 March, the Company now projects full-year 2023 production for the Tawke license to be below the previously communicated projection of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

(Source: DNO)