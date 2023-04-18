Navigate

Details of New "Economic City" between Jordan and Iraq

By on 18th April 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Jordanian Company for Industry, a joint venture set up by the Jordanian and Iraqi governments, has invited local and international companies to view the tender documents related to the development of the joint "Economic City" project (i.e. Free Zone) between Jordan and Iraq.

The new zone will be built on an area of 22 million square meters (2,200 hectares), stradling the border. Iraq's section is described as being on the parcel of land numbered 3078 in Rutba District, near the Terbil [Trebil, Tarbil] border crossing.

Tender documents will be available from 3oth May 2023 until 29th June.

Click here and here for more details.

(Source: Jordanian Ministry of Trade)

