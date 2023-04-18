Iraq's Dry Canal Project could "Change Economic Map of the Region"

By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, met with members of the Parliamentary Investment and Development Committee to discuss laws and legislations that support the investment sector in the country.

Al-Sudani said the Grand Faw Port and the Iraq-Turkiye railway line [Dry Canal project] as pioneering investment projects that could change the economic map of the region.

They also discussed the evaluation of directors general of national investment commissions, amending Resolution No. 245, rehabilitating Baghdad International Airport (BIAP), and holding an investment conference to provide support for national and foreign investors.

Full statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister:

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, received the Parliamentary Investment and Development Committee Members today.

During the meeting, they discussed the most important laws and legislations that contribute to supporting the investment sector in the country. They also discussed practical solutions to the problems that hinder the completion of investment projects to move forward to provide public services that meet the aspirations of all Iraqi citizens.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his support for advancing the investment sector, which is the best way to support the Iraqi economy and provide real job opportunities.

His Excellency stated that shortcomings originate in the administration, not the construction process itself. He also said that pioneering investment projects, such as the Grand Faw Port and the Iraq-Turkiye railway line, would change the economic map of the region.

The meeting focused on discussing the process of evaluating the directors general of national investment commissions in Baghdad and other governorates, according to an evaluation checklist prepared for this purpose, in addition to discussing the amendment of Resolution No. 245, for it has paragraphs that impede the work of investors.

They discussed the efforts of rehabilitating and expanding Baghdad International Airport, in addition to the possibility of holding an investment conference to provide all support to the national and foreign investors, following the steps stated in the government program, which underscored the importance of improving the investment environment as one of the top priorities

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)