Iraqi Cabinet Approves New Medical City at al-Rashid

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved recommendations to transform Al-Rashid Camp in Baghdad.

Plans include the development of a second Medical City at the Al-Rasheed Military Hospital, to include an air base, in addition to the provision of new green spaces.

The lands of Al-Rashid Camp will be re-allocated to the Municipality of Baghdad, except for those of the Al-Rashid Military Hospital.

Baghdad Municipality will refer the project designs to a consulting company for approval and implementation under the supervision of the Prime Minister's office.

The cement factory owned by the Iraqi General Company for Cement Industry will be transferred to another location for use as spare parts.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)