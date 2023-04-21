Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th April 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



Note: ISX will be closed starting from Apr. 20, 2023 (Thursday) to Apr. 24, 2023 (Monday) due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next session will be held on Apr. 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,078.5 7.8% 18.5% RSISX USD Index 1,060.5 7.8% 36.9%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 17,398 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 13.2 # of Traded Companies 48 Traded Shares (mn)/d 30,883 # of Companies (Up) 13 Total Trades (#/d) 2,568 # of Companies (Down) 22 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,770 # of Companies (Not changed) 13 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,705 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 0 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2.440 22.0% 78.1% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1.300 12.8% 31.3% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.150 10.3% 10.3% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 3.220 7.3% -2.4% Economy Bank BEFI 0.150 7.1% -16.7% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Mansour Hotel HMAN 29.000 -14.5% -21.6% Union Bank BUOI 0.380 -13.6% 90.0% The Light and Mining Ind. (UCM) ITLI 0.680 -4.2% -20.0% Al-Hilal Industries IHLI 0.690 -4.2% -28.9% Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NR) HTVM 6.000 -4.0% -14.3% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR) BZII 8,414.8 6,374.9 48.4% Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank BAIB 4,116.0 3,118.2 23.7% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 2,056.4 1,557.9 11.8% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 800.0 606.1 4.6% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 620.7 470.3 3.6%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 767 13,609.0 10,309.8 78.2% Industry 1,197 2,743.3 2,078.2 15.8% Telecom 297 622.9 471.9 3.6% Services 102 247.9 187.8 1.4% Agriculture 168 156.3 118.4 0.9% Hotels&Tourism 36 19.0 14.4 0.1% Insurance 1 0.1 0.0 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,568 17,398.5 13,180.7 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 24.7 bn shares of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BZII) on Apr. 19, valued at IQD8.4 bn and corresponding to 9.9% of BZII's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 3.9 bn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) on Apr. 17, valued at IQD4.1 bn and corresponding to 1.6% of BAIB's capital.

National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) was moved from the Undisclosed Capital Market to the regular market on Apr. 18 because of disclosing 2021 annual financial statements.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Original shares of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) resumed trading on Apr. 18 after holding its AGM on Apr. 16 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the capital through an 11.1% bonus issue to IQD300 bn, and adopting the cumulative voting method.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX will suspend trading of International Islamic Bank (BINT) starting May 18 due to the AGM that will be held on May 23 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Economy Bank (BEFI) on May 2 due to the AGM that will be held on May 7 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) on May 4 due to the AGM that will be held on May 9 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.



