US Company to Upgrade Sadr Power Station

By John Lee.

Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved the recommendation to convert the Sadr power station from a simple cycle to a combined cycle operation.

The conversion will be done by the American company Stellar Energy for a total cost of $877,200, an increase of 3.2 percent from the original estimate.

Total capacity will be 229 megawatts (MW), and the work will be completed in 36 months.

The Ministry of Electricity will review contractual procedures, and all equipment will be of European and American origin.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)