By John Lee.
The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has delivered its first batch of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Iraq.
The planes were handed over in the presence of the Air Force Commander Shihab Jahid Ali, at the Air Base of Martyr Ali Fuleih in Iraq.
The contract to supply the planes was signed almost nine years ago at a ceremony attended by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, HE Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
(Source: Ministry of Defense)
REF: PURCHSE OF FIGHTER JET AIR CRAFT FROM PAKISTAN
I think here you are making great mistake, these planes probably out of Date and need enormous Maintenance my advise to you to stop wasting your money buying Rubbish
Pakistan is not a Manufacturing Country and is not recognise by European countries
Mr. Khalid Please read detail about Pakistan's Fighting Air Craft Manufacturing Industry and open your Eyes before giving any suggestion to anyone.
Certainly! Pakistan has a significant aerospace and defense manufacturing industry, including the production of military aircraft. Over the years, Pakistan has developed its own indigenous fighter aircraft and has also entered into partnerships with international manufacturers for joint production or acquisition of advanced fighter aircraft.
One notable example of Pakistan's indigenous fighter aircraft is the JF-17 Thunder, which is a multi-role fighter aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China. The JF-17 Thunder has been in service with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) since 2007 and has been continuously upgraded with advanced avionics, radar systems, and weapons capabilities. It has been praised for its cost-effectiveness, versatility, and performance in various operational roles.
In addition to the JF-17 Thunder, Pakistan has also acquired advanced fighter aircraft from other countries. For example, Pakistan has procured F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the United States, which have been a key component of the PAF's fleet for several decades. Pakistan has also acquired other advanced fighter aircraft from countries like France and China to strengthen its air defense capabilities.
It's worth noting that the aerospace and defense industry, including the production of fighter aircraft, requires significant investment in research and development, manufacturing infrastructure, and skilled workforce. Pakistan has been making efforts to develop its aerospace industry through collaborations with international partners, as well as investing in local research and development capabilities.
However, like any other country's aerospace and defense industry, Pakistan's fighter aircraft industry also faces challenges such as technological advancements, changing geopolitical dynamics, and budgetary constraints. It's important to note that the development, production, and acquisition of fighter aircraft involve complex decision-making processes that take into account a wide range of factors, including operational requirements, budgetary considerations, and national security interests.
In conclusion, Pakistan has a significant presence in the aerospace and defense industry, including the production of fighter aircraft. The development and acquisition of fighter aircraft involve various factors, and Pakistan has been investing in indigenous production capabilities as well as collaborating with international partners to meet its air defense requirements.