Pakistan delivers 'Super Mushshak' Planes to Iraqi Air Force

By John Lee.

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has delivered its first batch of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Iraq.

The planes were handed over in the presence of the Air Force Commander Shihab Jahid Ali, at the Air Base of Martyr Ali Fuleih in Iraq.

The contract to supply the planes was signed almost nine years ago at a ceremony attended by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, HE Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

(Source: Ministry of Defense)