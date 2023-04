By John Lee.

The Ministry of Transportation announced the appointment of Manaf Abdel-Monem [Manaf Abdel Moneim Uriel] as Director General of Iraqi Airways.

He had previously held executive positions in the company, and succeeds Engineer Karim Kazim Hussein [Karim Kazem Hussein].

Abdel-Monem expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Transport, Mr. Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, and the previous management, for their efforts.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)