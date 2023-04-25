UK Trade with Iraq Up 39%

By John Lee.

The UK's Department for Business and Trade has said that total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Iraq was £885 million [$1.106 billion] in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, an increase of 39.4% or £250 million in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q3 2021.

Of this £885 million:

Total UK exports to Iraq amounted to £592 million in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 (an increase of 28.1% or £130 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2021);

Total UK imports from Iraq amounted to £293 million in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 (an increase of 69.4% or £120 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2021).

Iraq was the UK's 88th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, accounting for 0.1% of total UK trade.

(Source: UK Department for Business and Trade)