Navigate

Navigation

Cmte Appointed in Iraqi Arbitration Case

By on 26th April 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has appointed an ad hoc committee to consider the possible annulment of an award made in favour of the Iraqi Government, in relation to a dispute over the alleged takeover of a cement factory in Kirkuk.

Germany's AHG Industry GmbH & Co. KG was said to be claiming $878 million from the Republic of Iraq for the alleged expropriation of its cement production business.

ICSID had previously dismissed the investor's claim (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/21).

In a statement, ICSID said the ad hoc Committee members are:

Carita Wallgren-Lindholm (Finnish), President;

Tina Cicchetti (Canadian/Italian); and

Bertha Cooper-Rousseau (Bahamian).

(Source: ICSID)

Related posts:

$878m Arbitration Case against Iraqi Govt Dismissed German Firm Challenges Iraq Arbitration Ruling Agility awarded $1.65bn in Dispute with Iraq's Korek 'Hollow victory' for Iraq in Oil Arbitration Case
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply