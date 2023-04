From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Iraq to achieve gas self-sufficiency within 3-5 years: Sudani

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Wednesday said that gas projects and an agreement with French energy giant TotalEnergies will make the country self-sufficient and an exporter of the natural resource within three to five years.

Click here to read the full article.