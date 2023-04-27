Navigate

Navigation

Italian Firm in $320m Contract at Gharraf Oil Field

By on 27th April 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's cabinet has approved a plan to refer the second phase of the gas drying project for the Gharraf oil field to a consortium consisting of the State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), which is part of the Ministry of Oil, and the Italian company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG).

The project will cost $320,884,293 and will take 35 months to implement with a guarantee of 12 months.

PEG is separately involved in the rail project linking Al Faw Grand Port with Turkey.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

Related posts:

Italian Firm meets Minister to discuss Transport Project Italian Firm presents Plans for Major Iraqi Rail Project Chinese Firm to Double Production at East Baghdad Oil Field Iraq studying Designs for Rail Link with Turkiye
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply