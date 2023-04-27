Italian Firm in $320m Contract at Gharraf Oil Field

By John Lee.

Iraq's cabinet has approved a plan to refer the second phase of the gas drying project for the Gharraf oil field to a consortium consisting of the State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), which is part of the Ministry of Oil, and the Italian company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG).

The project will cost $320,884,293 and will take 35 months to implement with a guarantee of 12 months.

PEG is separately involved in the rail project linking Al Faw Grand Port with Turkey.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)