Iraqi PM pushes Development of Sadr City

By John Lee.

The High Committee for the Development of Sadr City convened this week under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani to discuss the practical steps needed to commence construction of the new city.

During the meeting, the committee engaged in extensive discussions about the project's implementation mechanisms, requirements, and how to achieve the desired objectives.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the New Sadr City project is part of the government's vision to adopt clear and comprehensive plans to address the housing crisis in Iraq and to alleviate densely populated areas.

As a result of the meeting, several recommendations were made and will be approved by the Prime Minister. The committee emphasized the need to engage a reputable consulting agency to develop both general and detailed designs for the new city's public service facilities, infrastructure projects, and other elements.

His Excellency also directed the concerned and competent authorities, in cooperation with the security services, to erect a security fence around the project area to prevent any violations and to prepare the ground for the implementation steps as soon as possible.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)