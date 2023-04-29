Water levels in Kurdistan's reservoirs increase following heavy rains

Reservoirs across the Kurdistan Region saw a huge increase in water levels following recent heavy rainfall.

Dewana Dam in Garmian was completed in 2022 and filled to capacity in 2023, overflowing during the last month. The dam's director told the KRG Department of Media and Information that 20 million cubic meters of water have been collected.

Tourajar Dam in Garmian was constructed in 2023 and soon filled to capacity. The Department of Media and Information was informed by local officials that the total amount of water collected is now 1.75 million cubic meters.

The director of Darbandikhan Dam told the Department of Media and Information that water levels had increased remarkably, collecting 1.684 billion cubic meters (56% of the reservoir's capacity).

According to weather reports, the recent rainfall will continue, further increasing water levels and decreasing the impacts of drought.

Duhok's Khas Dam was repaired earlier this year. On April 12 the dam's water overflowed for the first time. The dam's director told the Department of Media and Information that the amount of water collected is now 7 million cubic meters. Kashkan and Duhok Dams in the Duhok province have together collected over 22 million cubic meters.

The total amount of water in Dukan reservoir has increased to 41.5% of capacity, witnessing a 6.2 meter increase in water level. The director of the dam told the Department of Media and Information that 494 mm of rain was recorded in the vicinity.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has been implementing dozens of strategic projects including the construction of dams to manage water shortages.

(Source: KRG)