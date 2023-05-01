Navigate

Pakistani Firm Sells Stake in Iraqi Cement Maker

By on 1st May 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Pakistan's Attock Cement Pakistan Limited will reportedly sell its investment in its cement grinding facility in Iraq.

Pro Pakistan reports that its 60-percent share in Saqr Al-Keetan for Cement Production Company Limited (SAKCPCL), located at Khor Al-Zubair, Basra, will be sold for a US$23.4 million, to be paid in three tranches.

The proposed sale is expected to generate a capital gain of approximately US$ 5.343 million.

The mill has a capacity of 0.9 million tons.

According to previous information from Business Recorder, the investment is a joint venture with the Iraq-based Al Geetan Commercial Agencies.

(Source: Pro Pakistan)

