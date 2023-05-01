Navigate

Discussions on Transfer of German Health Tech to Iraq

By on 1st May 2023 in Healthcare

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Health of Iraq, Prof. Dr. Saleh Al-Hasnawi, met with representatives from the German Agency for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH) and the German Deputy Minister of Health to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

They discussed increasing cooperation in digital electronic governance, transferring German technology to Iraq in the fields of health and medical devices, managing modern hospitals, training Iraqi medical staff, and holding seminars and conferences to improve health services for patients.

The aim is to expand the horizons of joint health cooperation between Iraq and Germany.

(Source: Ministry of Health)

