Korek ordered to Pay $800m to State Treasury

By John Lee.

The head of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has said the regulator has won a judicial decision against Korek Telecom, obliging the company to pay approximately $800 million to the Iraqi state treasury.

The decision resolves a long-standing legal dispute between the commission and the company over unpaid dues, and Dr. Ali Al-Moayyed [Ali Hussein al-Moayad] warned that the CMC will take further legal action if the financial obligations are not met.

The decision was obtained with the help of the Prime Minister, and the commission will continue to monitor mobile phone companies for violations and unpaid financial dues.

(Source: CMC)