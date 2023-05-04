Iraqi Airways grounds its Airbus A220-300 Aircraft

By John Lee.

The Iraq Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has directed Iraqi Airways to ground its Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

According to a letter from the ICAA on 3rd May, "it was decided to stop operating all aircraft of the aforementioned model (A220-300) immediately and until further notice, and until the investigation procedures are completed."

The letter specifically mentions the aircraft with the registrations of YI-ARI and YI-ARG.

@IraqiAirplanes, which tweeted a copy of the letter, says the reason is a concern about the engines.

(Source: @IraqiAirplanes)