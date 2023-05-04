Navigate

Navigation

Iraqi Airways grounds its Airbus A220-300 Aircraft

By on 4th May 2023 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Iraq Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has directed Iraqi Airways to ground its Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

According to a letter from the ICAA on 3rd May, "it was decided to stop operating all aircraft of the aforementioned model (A220-300) immediately and until further notice, and until the investigation procedures are completed."

The letter specifically mentions the aircraft with the registrations of YI-ARI and YI-ARG.

@IraqiAirplanes, which tweeted a copy of the letter, says the reason is a concern about the engines.

(Source: @IraqiAirplanes)

Related posts:

Progress on Lifting EU Ban on Iraqi Airways Iraqi PM meets French Aircraft and Defense Companies Iraqi Airways starts new Russian service Iraqi Airways gets new Director General
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply