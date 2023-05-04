Navigate

Russian Firm to Rehabilitate 7 Iraqi Glass Plants

By on 4th May 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq's General Company for Glass and Refractories has signed a partnership contract with what the Ministry of Industry describes as the "Federation of Russian Companies".

The partnership aims to establish and rehabilitate seven glass and ceramic factories in Anbar governorate:

  • A sanitary ware and ceramics production plant with a capacity of 15 tons/day;
  • A glass plate production plant with a capacity of 120 tons/day;
  • A factory for the production of glass medical bottles with a capacity of 95 tons/day;
  • A ceramic wall grouting plant with a capacity of 6000 square meters/day;
  • A ceramic floor grouting plant with a capacity of 12000 square meters/day;
  • A factory for the production of bottles and jars with a capacity of 175 tons/day; and,
  • A flat float glass plant with a capacity of 700 tons/day.

(Source: Ministry of Industry)

