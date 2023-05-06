IBBC attends first Ministry of Industry Investment Conference

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC):

IBBC attends first conference of petrochemicals, fertilizers and mineral investment hosted by Ministry of industry and minerals.

The aim of the conference was to attract investors to the field of important minerals to the Iraqi economy, such as sulphur and phosphate, as well as the raw materials that enter the important industries of Iraq, such as cement and carbonate. Over 500 delegates attended, hosted by 200 ministry employees and advisors.

AAA Holdings were key supporters as platinum sponsors (leading fertilizer suppliers) and the conference was well attended by IBBC members and Dr Ali Jawad. With high quality speakers, including some of the highest profile ministerial attendees in recent years:

The Prime Minster HE Mohammed Shia Al Sudani gave a keynote speech, and supported by the Minister of Industry and minerals, the Labour Minister and a number of former ministers, MP's and multiple Ambassadors of many countries. The host of the ceremony was the former Lebanese Minister of Information, George Qirdahi. The conference began with a speech by the Minister of Industry and Minerals, after which George Qirdahi interviewed the Prime Minister. The Minister of Industry and Minerals, HE Khaled Battal Al Naomi hosted the conference on both days, played an active role in several group discussions and also hosted a conference dinner at the end of the first day.

The conference concentrated on the non-oil and gas wealth of Iraq including in particular its huge reserves of potash and phosphates and silicon and how the Ministry was actively looking how best to exploit those reserves using its own resources , but also working in partnership with foreign investors and the private sector, recognizing the great need by Iraq agriculture for such fertilizers to improve much need food production and in due course provide a revenue stream through exports .

Richard Cotton representing AAA Holding Group and CEO AMET SELMAN, made a presentation on the work of the company and joined various panels.

Dr Ali Jawad of IBBC said:

"The turnout for this AAA Holding conference, was impressive, and I felt proud that an IBBC member had made the initiative to drive investment into this strategically important area for Iraq, and they have our full support."