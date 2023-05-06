From Vanguard Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Labour recruiters exploiting Nigerian Women in Iraq



Prof Fatima Waziri-Azi (pictured), the Director-General of Nigeria's National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said that Nigerian women working in Iraq are exploited in diverse ways.

The D-G disclosed this in a statement while speaking on the plight of young women, saying that most of them worked as domestic workers in Iraq, and were exploited on a daily basis.

Waziri-Azi said that most of the young Nigerian women were now requesting assistance to return home.

She said that NAPTIP was currently investigating several rogue labour recruiters who had been reported to be big players in the massive recruitment of Nigerians to Iraq for domestic servitude.

