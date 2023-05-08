Iraq's Minister of Construction meets Italian Investor

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Construction, Housing and Public Works, Bengin Rikani [Bangin Rekani], has met with Kamel Ghribi, who is the Chairman of GK Investment Holding Group, President of GKSD Holding, President of GSD Healthcare Middle East and Vice President of Gruppo Ospedaliero San Donato (San Donato Hospital Group).

They discussed potential collaboration between the Italian group and the ministry to implement future projects that would strengthen the relationship between Iraq and Italy.

(Source: Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Works)