Large Trade Delegation from Germany to visit Erbil

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received the German Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger at the end of his term.

The Prime Minister reiterated his appreciation for the German Ambassador's continuous efforts to strengthen ties between Kurdistan and Germany, while wishing him success in his future positions.

The German Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Kurdish authorities for their cooperation with the German Embassy and Consulate.

Discussions also focused on ways to further develop bilateral relations between Germany and the Kurdistan Region, especially in the fields of trade and investment. As a part of this plan, a large trade delegation from Germany will visit Erbil later this month.

(Source: KRG)