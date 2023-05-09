Production Re-Starts at Qayara Oil Field

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has announced the restart of production, loading, and export operations from the Qayyarah oil field in Nineveh Governorate.

The field has a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day (bpd). Tankers and rail will be used for transportation. Around 30,000 bpd will be exported to the ports in the Gulf, while the Qayyarah oil refinery will receive 3,000 bpd.

The government aims to support both national and local carriers in the public and private sectors, particularly the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) and the General Company for Iraqi Railways.

The ministry has resolved technical and contractual issues to expedite the resumption of production. The IOTC will transport the crude oil to the "Al-Mikhtaf" area in territorial waters for loading onto tankers contracted with the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

The North Oil Company (NOC) intends to gradually increase production in line with production and export requirements.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)