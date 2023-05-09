Western Union seeks to grow its presence in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Governor of Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Dr. Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, has met with Jean Claude Farah, Western Union's President for the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

According to a statement from Mr Farah on Linked In, they talked about how Western Union can further grow its presence across the country so that consumers can better connect with their loved ones around the world through remittances.

They also discussed how Western Union can support the digitization of money transfer platforms under Iraq's governing laws and global international standards.

(Source: Jean Claude Farah via Linked In)