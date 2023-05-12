Iraq orders Turkey to Resume Oil Exports, but ...

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, confirmed on Thursday night that the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) told the Turkish company BOTAS to resume export and loading operations at the Turkish port of Ceyhan (pictured), starting on Saturday, 13th May.

He added that contracts have been finalized with international companies for the sale and marketing of crude oil from the Ceyhan, according to the mechanisms adopted by SOMO.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, Argus Media reports that the Turkish government has given no indication of when exports will resume.

(Sources: Ministry of Oil, Argus Media)