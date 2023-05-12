Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th May 2023).

RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,036.1 -1.2% 13.8% RSISX USD Index 1,018.8 -1.2% 31.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 11,591 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 8.8 # of Traded Companies 52 Traded Shares (mn)/d 27,037 # of Companies (Up) 22 Total Trades (#/d) 2,529 # of Companies (Down) 10 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,559 # of Companies (Not changed) 20 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,545 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.970 14.1% -3.0% Mansour Hotel HMAN 28.500 5.6% -23.0% Modern Sewing IMOS 9.200 5.1% 58.6% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 0.580 3.6% 0.4% Kharkh Tour Amuzement City SKTA 3.100 3.3% 3.3% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.230 -8.0% -17.9% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.120 -7.7% -14.3% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 1.930 -6.3% 26.1% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.170 -5.6% -10.5% Babylon Hotel HBAY 90.000 -5.3% -3.2% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR) BZII 8,415.0 6,375.0 72.6% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 880.3 666.9 7.6% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 403.0 305.3 3.5% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 374.7 283.9 3.2% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 334.7 253.5 2.9%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 656 9,632.6 7,297.4 83.1% Industry 924 901.3 682.8 7.8% Telecom 150 375.4 284.4 3.2% Agriculture 251 284.3 215.4 2.5% Services 419 215.9 163.6 1.9% Hotels&Tourism 119 176.5 133.7 1.5% Insurance 1 4.8 3.6 0.0% Investment 9 0.2 0.1 0.0% Grand Total 2,529 11,591.0 8,781.0 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 24.8 bn shares of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) on May 7, valued at IQD8.4 bn and corresponding to 9.9% of BZII's capital.

The ISC approved the request of Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2022 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX will suspend trading of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) starting May 23 due to the AGM that will be held on May 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Investments (VAMF) starting May 22 due to the AGM that will be held on May 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, adopt the cumulative voting method, and elect five original and five alternative board members.



