Iraq, Iran sign MoU to Combat Drug Trade

By John Lee.

The Minister of Health in Iraq, Prof. Dr. Saleh Al-Hasnawi, and the Secretary-General of the Anti-Narcotics Committee in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Iskandar Momeni, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The signing took place at the Ministry's headquarters and aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in combating the drug trade.

The MoU signifies the commitment of Iraq and Iran to work jointly in confronting the scourge of drugs and implementing the priorities of the government program for the health sector. It encompasses various areas of cooperation, including drug control and other health fields, in accordance with mutual interests and the existing laws of both nations.

This agreement marks a significant step forward in the cooperative relations between Iraq and Iran, as they join forces to combat the drug trade and address the associated challenges.

(Source: Ministry of Health)