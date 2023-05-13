Largest Oil Training Center in Basra is Opened

By John Lee.

The Ministry of Oil has opened the largest and most advanced oil training center in Basra, in collaboration with the Japanese company JGC.

Hamed Younis, the Deputy Minister of Oil for Refining Affairs, emphasized the ministry's strong focus on training, qualifying, and developing the skills of workers in the oil sector. He highlighted the importance of this center, which features modern training facilities supervised by global experts, in achieving the goals of human resources development and preparing workers in specialized oil-related fields. The center is seen as a significant milestone in this industry.

Hussam Wali, the General Manager of South Refineries Company (SRC), stated that this center is the result of the ministry's collaboration with JGC, the company responsible for implementing the FCC (Fluid Catalytic Cracking) project. The contract includes the establishment of the largest professional training center in the region, located in Basra.

The center can accommodate over 140 trainees who will undergo training based on the latest advanced global programs, aimed at developing and enhancing their skills and capabilities.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)