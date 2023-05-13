KRG opens second Border Crossing with Turkey

The Zet International Gate between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey, located in the Soran administration, officially opened on Wednesday. The crossing is open daily between 8am and 8pm.

Construction of the new crossing started in 2021, and it is now welcoming tourist travellers. It will open for commercial transport in a second stage.

The Supervisor of the Soran Independent Administration Halgurd Sheikh Najib told the Official website of the Kurdistan Regional Government that: "preparations are continuing for commercial transport."

The Zet International Gate is located on the Sheirwan Mazin border in Mergasor district, which is part of the Soran Independent Administration. It forms the second international crossing between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

(Source: KRG)