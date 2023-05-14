Iran-Iraq Water Committee Resumes Activity after 10 Years

An Iranian official announced the resumption of activity of Iran-Iraq Joint Water Committee after a long hiatus.

A recent visit that Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian paid to neighboring Iraq resulted in the activation of a joint committee in the water sector which had been suspended for a decade, the spokesperson for Iran's water industry, Firouz Qassemzadeh said.

He told IRAN on Friday that the activity of the committee will help address the issues related to water between the two countries in the shortest time possible.

Pointing to the new Iraqi government's appropriate cooperation and measures in the water sector, he expressed hope that water cooperation between the two countries would produce positive results.

Three expert-level sessions have been held by the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, one of the salient achievements of which was the presence of Iran's energy minister in the 3rd Baghdad International Water Conference and also activation of Iran-Iraq Joint Water Committee after years.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)