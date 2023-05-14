Iraq: Cases against Influencers raise Concerns over Freedom

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Cases against social media influencers raise concerns over freedoms in Iraq

Iraq's judiciary is issuing arrest warrants and convicting social media stars over allegedly inappropriate content.

Reactions to these measures have been divided. Some Iraqis support the moves, feeling that certain videos and social media posts are indecent and offensive.

But others have raised concerns over the legality of the cases and questioned whether this could be the beginning of a wider crackdown on freedoms and government opponents.

