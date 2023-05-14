Paris and Baghdad sign MoU

By John Lee.

The President of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid met with Paris's Mayor, Anne Hidalgo alongside her delegation, at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad. The French Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Eric Chevalier attended the meeting.

Iraq had experienced complex circumstances for a long time, wars and violence and the country's resources have been harnessed to face these challenges, President Rashid said while emphasizing that situation in Iraq is much better than before, and is marked by security and stability and being prevailed by positive developments, and the works is already underway for rendering better public services to the citizens and for rehabilitating of the infrastructure across all the fields, which first and foremost among are hospitals, road, and schools.

His Excellency President Rashid invited the Mayor of Paris to visit the Iraqi Museum, the city of Mosul, and the rest of the Iraqi governorates to inspect the cities' reality and be familiar with the security and stability prevailing in the country and the normal life of the population.

Iraqi President spoke of the challenges and dire circumstances faced by the displaced persons and the Sinjar people while going on to note that the displacement file should be addressed once and for all, and all the displaced people must be allowed to retune home, and enjoy peace and stability in their homes and live in safety and good conditions when they do so.

Ms. Anne Hidalgo confirmed that Iraq reclaimed its central role in the region, affirming France's eagerness and the Paris City administration to develop relations and cooperation further and upgrade the plans with Iraq.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Baghdad and Paris, which involves exchanging experiences in fields such as water management, sanitation, waste management, energy and urban planning. It also includes cultural and tourism programs related to the two cities' heritage and cooperation in the management of environmental sustainability and preservation.

(Sources: President of Iraq, Media Office of the Prime Minister)