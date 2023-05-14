Iran and Iraq sign MoU for Shalamcheh-Basra Railway

By John Lee.

The heads of Iran and Iraq railways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway.

The agreement was signed at the Iranian consulate in Basra, marking a significant step towards the development of this crucial infrastructure project.

Miad Salehi, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), visited the project site following earlier negotiations held last month.

The project had been in the pipeline for almost 17 months since the initial agreement was signed. During the visit, railway officials from both countries assessed various key areas, including the Shalamcheh Border, the new passenger platform at the border, the route to the Shatt al-Arab (Arvand River), and the construction site of the Basra new railway station.

After six hours of negotiations, the two parties reached an agreement on the exact route of the railway line from Shalamcheh to the Arvand River, as well as the timing of construction, demining operations, and the delivery of land for the construction of the bridge. The technical deputies of both sides signed a construction map as an attachment to the MoU.

In April, Iraq's Minister of Transport, Razak Muhibis Al-Saadawi, led a delegation to Tehran for discussions with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, regarding transport ties between the two countries and the implementation of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway. The agreement for the railway project was initially signed on December 26, 2021.

The signing of the MoU represents a significant milestone in the realization of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway, which is expected to enhance connectivity and trade between Iran and Iraq.

(Source: Iranian Ministry of Roads & Urban Development)