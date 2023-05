By John Lee.

Erbil-based start-up Midient has reportedly received a "pre-seed round" investment of $115,000 from regional accelerator Flat6Labs for its loyalty program product Kurdivia.

According to Iraqi Innovators, the company was co-founded by Ahmed Jamal, Mohammed Shahoyi, and Omer Sabah.

It was also picked for a $10,000 pilot investment by Canadian venture fund Loyal VC, which may result in a future investment of up to $200,000.

(Source: Iraqi Innovators)