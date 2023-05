Hackasuly, the Sulaymaniya-based hackathon, is returning.

From 22nd to 24th June, the event will be part of the city's Bit Festival.

It aims to bring the coding community together over a weekend to work in teams and turn their ideas into technological solutions.

Prizes will be awarded in three categories:

Software Engineering

AI and Data Science

Hardware & IoT

For more information, please visit: https://hackasuly.com

(Source: Hackasuly)