US Restaurant announces 22-unit Deal in Iraq

By John Lee.

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands, parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo's Express, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and 13 other restaurant concepts, has announced a new development deal to open 22 new franchised locations in Iraq.

In partnership with Global Vita USA LLC, 12 co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express locations will open throughout the country outside of the Kurdistan region over the next five years with the first units set to open in 2024.

Ten co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery units will also arrive throughout the country, opening in the next five years with the first locations set to open in 2024.

Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands, said:

"With four units already operating in the Kurdistan region, Fatburger has established a strong following in the country."

(Source: FAT Brands)