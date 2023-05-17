PM receives President of US-Iraqi Business Council

By John Lee.

The Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has received the President of the US-Iraqi Business Council, and the Vice President of the American Chamber of Commerce for Middle East Affairs, Mr. Steve Lutes.

The meeting covered various topics including economic, financial, and health cooperation, as well as energy and environmental partnerships between Iraq and the United States.

Additionally, the focus was on strengthening the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) between the two countries, prioritizing the advancement of these areas as outlined in the government program.

The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to creating a secure investment environment for international companies through the implementation of laws and regulations. He highlighted the numerous investment opportunities available in Iraq, and expressed optimism about the potential arrival of major companies.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)