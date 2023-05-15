Navigate

Navigation

Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) plans Loan Guarantee Company

By on 15th May 2023 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Governor of Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Dr. Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, has met with a delegation of experts from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), affiliated with the World Bank, led by Mr. Marcel Rashid.

The meeting focused on enhancing the relationship between the Central Bank of Iraq and the IFC, and a plan was devised to establish a loan guarantee company. This proposal aligns with the governor's comprehensive study aimed at building a national strategy for bank lending, with the Central Bank staff taking the responsibility to develop the strategy.

The loan guarantee company is expected to play a crucial role in stimulating lending by addressing the issue of loan defaults that the Iraq banking sector currently faces.

(Source: CBI)

Related posts:

Central Bank of Iraq "Takes Custody" over North Bank for Finance Iraqi Central Bank encourages Lending for Renewable Energy Iraqi Dinar Slump: Central Bank Boss Replaced Central Bank of Iraq Sues Executives of North Bank
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply