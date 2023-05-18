Iraqi PM meets Business Delegations

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has held talks in recent days with representatives of business interests from several countries:

On Monday, the Prime Minister received the President of the US-Iraqi Business Council, and the Vice President of the American Chamber of Commerce for Middle East Affairs, Mr. Steve Lutes. The meeting covered various topics including economic, financial, and health cooperation, as well as energy and environmental partnerships between Iraq and the United States. Additionally, the focus was on strengthening the Strategic Framework Agreement between the two countries, prioritizing the advancement of these areas as outlined in the government program. The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to creating a secure investment environment for international companies through the implementation of laws and regulations. He highlighted the numerous investment opportunities available in Iraq, and expressed optimism about the potential arrival of major companies.

Also on Monday, he received a delegation of German company representatives, accompanied by the German Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Martin Jaeger. During the meeting, they discussed the practical implementation of agreements made during the Prime Minister's visit to Berlin in January, focusing on cooperation and partnership opportunities across multiple sectors. The Prime Minister highlighted the growing development of the relationship between Iraq and Germany, emphasizing that Iraq is open to all kinds of economic partnerships with its friends and partners. He noted that Iraq's current state of security and economic stability serves as an encouraging factor, supported by both official and popular desire from all parties for the success of Iraq's economy.

He also received a delegation of prominent businessmen and investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The delegation was headed by Mr. Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He expressed a shared desire to explore new opportunities for joint economic cooperation and strengthen existing partnerships. The Prime Minister highlighted the ambitious investment opportunities in Iraq and expressed the country's readiness to make a significant economic leap toward sustainable development and the achievement of its goals. He pointed to the successful investments made in Iraq's energy and petrochemical sectors as examples of the country's potential for growth and development. The Prime Minister emphasized that the government has a clear and actionable plan and is committed to tackling bureaucracy and providing the necessary resources to establish a conducive investment environment.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister received a delegation of businessmen and investors from the Qatar, headed by Sheikh Nawaf Bin Nasser Al-Thani. During the meeting, Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to economic openness, both regionally and internationally. He highlighted the government's dedication to establishing productive partnerships in the investment sector, with a particular focus on capitalizing on the available economic opportunities. These opportunities include renewable energy initiatives, as well as the strategic utilization of associated gas and petrochemicals.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)