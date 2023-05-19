Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th May 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,018.1 -1.7% 11.8% RSISX USD Index 1,001.1 -1.7% 29.2%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 3,907 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 3.0 # of Traded Companies 54 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,659 # of Companies (Up) 27 Total Trades (#/d) 3,268 # of Companies (Down) 11 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,609 # of Companies (Not changed) 16 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,583 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 1 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Ishtar Hotels HISH 9.700 12.1% -2.0% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 31.000 11.7% 27.8% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 16.000 9.6% 12.7% Iraqi for General Transp. (UCM) SIGT 1.300 8.3% 26.2% Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 13.000 8.3% 40.5% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance NGIR 0.340 -15.0% -15.0% Economy Bank BEFI 0.140 -12.5% -22.2% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.470 -9.6% -2.1% National Company for Tourism Inv. HNTI 10.000 -9.1% -2.7% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 11.400 -8.8% 20.6% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,226.9 929.5 31.4% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 475.6 360.3 12.2% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 423.1 320.6 10.8% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 326.3 247.2 8.4% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 297.1 225.1 7.6%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Telecom 789 1,228.1 930.4 31.4% Banking 489 1,028.4 779.1 26.3% Industry 931 805.3 610.0 20.6% Agriculture 502 453.0 343.2 11.6% Services 343 202.1 153.1 5.2% Hotels&Tourism 154 184.8 140.0 4.7% Insurance 59 4.9 3.7 0.1% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,268 3,906.6 2,959.5 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) achieved the first place in terms of the average daily traded number of shares for the year 2022 by the Federation of Arab Capital Markets (AFCM) during the conference held on 9-10 May in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman. In the conference, Rabee Securities received the "Best Financial Broker in Iraq" award for the year 2022.

The ISC has approved the request of Ameen Al-Iraq Bank for Islamic Investment (BAME) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 12.4% rights issue to IQD250 bn starting from May 7, 2023.

The ISC has approved the request of World Islamic Bank (BWOR) to have a three-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 4% rights issue to IQD260 bn starting from Apr. 3.

The ISC approved the request for an additional extension period of 1 year for the submission of 2022 annual financial statements for the following companies: IKLV, AIRP, HBAG, AIPM, IIDP, HASH, IFCM, IIEW.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Economy Bank (BEFI) resumed trading on May 16 after holding its AGM on May 7 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements. AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) resumed trading on May 16 after holding its AGM on May 9 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on May 18 due to the AGM that will be held on May 23 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting May 29 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 1 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting May 30 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 3 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) starting May 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 5 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements



