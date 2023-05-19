Iraq to supply More Oil to Lebanon

By John Lee.

Iraq's Council of Ministers has announced its commitment to assist Lebanon by meeting its oil derivative requirements.

Additionally, they will provide support in operating the country's electricity production plants and extend the existing supply agreement for an additional third year.

The State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) will ensure full supply as per the current contract and increase the volume to 1.5 million tons annually.

Furthermore, a new contract will be established for the supply of two million tons of crude oil each year. This move aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two nations and address Lebanon's energy needs.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)