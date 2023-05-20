Navigate

Planning Continues for Iraq's Development Road

By on 20th May 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport, led by Eng. Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, held a meeting with the delegation from Italian consulting company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG), contracted with the Ministry.

The meeting, attended by the Al-Faw Grand Port Authority, focused on the latest designs for the Development Road project (Dry Canal Project).

Under the directives of Minister of Transport, Professor Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, the consultative meeting aimed to discuss the land road and railway link between the Faw Grand Port and the Turkish border in the Fishkhabour region.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

