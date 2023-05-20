Navigate

IDC completes new Oil Well at Majnoon

By on 20th May 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of oil well MJ-150 in the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq, collaboration with Halliburton.

This is part of the contract between the ICD and the Basra Oil Company (BOC), which involves drilling a total of 43 oil wells in the area.

The recently completed well is drilled to 3,265 meters. This is the twenty-second well successfully drilled by the IDC under the contract. The drilling operations were carried out using the IDC 56 drilling rig, with a capacity of 2000 HP.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

