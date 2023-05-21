Electoral Reform to make Iraqi Politics more Unpredictable?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Why electoral reform could make Iraqi politics more unpredictable

Establishment parties in Iraq have moved to push through electoral reform to maintain their dominance.

They have chiefly done the latter by making it harder for independent and smaller actors to compete with bigger players.

However, despite the effort to keep the status quo and ensure stability, Iraqi politics could be on the verge of potentially becoming a lot more unpredictable.

