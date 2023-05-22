Jordan accredits Iraqi Medical Colleges

By John Lee.

The Jordanian Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions (AQACHEI) and the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research have reportedly signed a cooperation agreement to accredit medical colleges in Iraq.

According to Petra News Agency, the agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Thafer Assaraira, and head of the Iraqi Scientific Supervision and Evaluation Authority, Salah Hadi Al-Fatlawi.

(Source: Petra News Agency)