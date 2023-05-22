5,000 trees planted at University of Salahaddin

By John Lee.

The Agricultural College of the University of Salahaddin has planted 5,000 trees using Groasis Waterboxx technology, as part of the 'Resilience Building Interventions to Promote Food Security in Iraq' program.

The innovative Waterboxx technology acts as a protective container, ensuring seed moisture and shielding from harsh conditions.

Types of trees planted include figs, pomegranates, olives, Iraqi citrus (lemon and orange), and cypress.

The project aims to restore forests damaged by human activities and natural disasters, while strengthening government employees' forestry management skills.

30,000 trees will be planted in Erbil as part of the project's final stage.

More here.

(Source: Rwanga Foundation)