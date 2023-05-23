Iraqi Oil Exports via Turkey in "Weeks rather than Days"

By John Lee.

A source, citing unofficial contact with Turkish energy officials, has told Reuters that that a resumption of crude oil exports from Northern Iraq via the Turkish port of Ceyhan (pictured) is expected to take weeks rather than days.

Turkish pipeline operator BOTAS has reportedly said that it needs more time to check technical feasibility, but the same source told the news agency that the issue is now more political than technical.

Exports of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan and Kirkuk have been suspended since March after a ruling from the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration that Turkiye can not allow exports from the autonomous region by pipeline to the port of Ceyhan without permission from Baghdad.

